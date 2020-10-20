IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 80.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176,399 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

