IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 4,947 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 155,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.53.

FE opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

