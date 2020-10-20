IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,417 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $239,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in KLA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in KLA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,777 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $360,002.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,665.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $60,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.