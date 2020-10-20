Diversified Trust Co Invests $236,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD opened at $1,018.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,044.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $983.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $851.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.