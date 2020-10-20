IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The AES were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The AES by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 373,225 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of The AES by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in The AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The AES by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,532,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

