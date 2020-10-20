IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,749 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,478 shares of company stock worth $2,064,880 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

