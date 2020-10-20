Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Boosted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.