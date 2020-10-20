IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $159,157 and sold 72,624 shares valued at $3,386,795. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.