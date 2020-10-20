IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,447 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.15.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

