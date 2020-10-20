IBM Retirement Fund Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. CX Institutional raised its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $341.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

