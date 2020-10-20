IBM Retirement Fund Has $837,000 Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 625.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

