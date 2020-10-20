State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Terex were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Terex by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

