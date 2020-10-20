Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,721 Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Luna Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.97. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

