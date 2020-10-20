Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,480 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

