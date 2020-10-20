DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 248.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.