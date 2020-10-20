ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.98.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -655.09, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

