DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 824,747 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

