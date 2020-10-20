IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 50,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

