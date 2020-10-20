IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marriott International by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

