IBM Retirement Fund Buys 6,842 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.03, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

