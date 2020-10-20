IBM Retirement Fund Has $908,000 Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

