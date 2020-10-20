Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc
IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc
IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Buys 6,842 Shares of Corning Incorporated
IBM Retirement Fund Buys 6,842 Shares of Corning Incorporated
IBM Retirement Fund Has $908,000 Stake in Carrier Global
IBM Retirement Fund Has $908,000 Stake in Carrier Global
Visa Inc Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund
Visa Inc Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund
IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co.
IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report