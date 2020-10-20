Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

