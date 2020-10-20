IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Allstate by 13.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in The Allstate by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 62,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

