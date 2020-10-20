IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,058 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $244.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $251.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

