IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 269.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 239.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 71,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IQVIA by 427.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,350,243. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $147.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $171.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.