IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

