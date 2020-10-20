Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

