Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

