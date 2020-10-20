Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,277,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.