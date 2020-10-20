QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,822.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

