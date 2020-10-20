QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,822.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position
QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report