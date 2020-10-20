GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

