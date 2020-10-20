VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $70,788,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,822.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

