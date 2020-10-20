GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Analyst Recommendations for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

