Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,822.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

