GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

GDRX stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

