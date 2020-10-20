GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

GDRX stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position
QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report