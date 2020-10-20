Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,822.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

