Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2,822.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

