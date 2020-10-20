GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Cowen started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $64.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Analyst Recommendations for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

