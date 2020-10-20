Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,822.42.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.