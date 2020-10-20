Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,822.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

