GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of GDRX opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

