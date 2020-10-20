GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of GDRX opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position
QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report