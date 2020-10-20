Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.