Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Correction

Earnings History for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position
QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GoodRx Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report