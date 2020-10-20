Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $70,788,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,822.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1,606.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

