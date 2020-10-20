Diversified Trust Co Invests $222,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 106.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200,053 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 108.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $206.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $213.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.