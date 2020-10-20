1,105 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $226.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

