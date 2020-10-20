LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut LKQ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 57.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 163,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

