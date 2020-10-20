Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Neogen worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neogen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 4,167.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

