IBM Retirement Fund Buys 567 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 499,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $256.70 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

