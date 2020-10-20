IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,559 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

