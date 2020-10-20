CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $276,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,511 shares of company stock valued at $29,645,464. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

