IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,513 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.